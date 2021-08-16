Record Catch

ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WHBC-A and Hot AC WHBC-F (MIX 94.1)/CANTON, OH broke its record for raising funds for WISHES CAN HAPPEN in its 14th annual AULTARE Wish-a-Thon on FRIDAY (8/13), pulling in $334,928 in donations in 36 hours on the air. The total was almost $145,000 more than last year's event.

Market Mgr. LARRY GAWTHROP said, “We are humbled to be a part of this amazing event. The months of planning and commitment made by our ALPHA CANTON team is so worth it when we realize how many kids and families will be getting their wish granted.

“Many thanks to all of the volunteers, our sponsors, the 1480 WHBC and MIX 94.1 family and CINDY MORROW and MADELYN SWEENEY with WISHES CAN HAPPEN. So many families can know they are not alone in their time of need. ALPHA MEDIA CANTON is proud to remain a vital part of the STARK COUNTY community providing not only excellence in radio programing but showing we are invested in the people of this area as well.

"2022 will mark the 15th annual AULTCARE Wish-a-Thon plus the 40th anniversary of the WISHES CAN HAPPEN organizations. We are already making plans to make the 2022 event even more successful.”

