Enforcing Covid-19 Protocol

The PILGRIMAGE MUSIC & CULTURAL FEST, set to take place SEPTEMBER 25th and 26th in FRANKLIN, TN (NET NEWS 4/28), will now require attendees to show proof of a vaccination for COVID-19, or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of walking through the gates.

In a statement on social media, festival organizers said, "The safety of guests, staff, artists and vendors is our number one priority. As such, Covid-19 protocols will be implemented. More details will be emailed to all ticket holders and will be available on the festival website in the coming days.

