Terry Phillips

CREATIVE MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WJTL/LANCASTER, PA on-air host TERRY PHILLIPS is currently (8/16) in the ICU due to Covid.



For 30 years, PHILLIPS has been the “official archivist” for WJTL, collecting the best Christian music from the 60s to the mid-90s. He hosts “The Archives” on SATURDAY night, which promotes the music and artists that have built Contemporary Christian music.



Prayers for his recovery and for his wife Bonnie during this time are appreciated.

