Congratulations to WARNER NASHVILLE/WAR's DAN + SHAY for earning 72 MEDIABASE adds this week with their new song, "Steal My Love," making it the most-added song at Country radio this week, and giving the duo's DAN SMYERS one more thing to celebrate on his birthday YESTERDAY (8/16). The song comes from the duo's new album, "Good Things," that was released this past FRIDAY (8/13).

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) and WAR.

