Bootleg Kev

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop And R&B KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES has added the UNITED STATIONS syndicated THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW. The show will air from 10p - 2a beginning THURSDAY (8/19). BOOTLEG KEV once did nights at KRRL before embarking on his syndication project.

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop And R&B Programming Strategy President DOC WYNTER commented, We are really excited to welcome BOOTLEG KEV back on our airwaves in support of his new syndicated venture. KEV left an indelible mark on the minds of Hip Hop fans in LOS ANGELES. I know they'll be happy to hear on the air again on REAL 92.3."

BOOTLEG KEV added, "At the beginning of the year, I bet on myself heavy and launched my own syndicated show with UNITED STATIONS. Right away, getting back on the #1 hip hop station in LOS ANGELES was my goal. With the help & guidance of BRIAN SAMSON, TIM RICHARDS and my UNITED STATIONS team, we are here and back on at REAL 92.3! I want to thank DOC WYNTER, DJ A-OH and the wonderful team at REAL 92.3 for always having my back. I'm very excited to grace the LOS ANGELES airwaves again every night alongside my team: PACOIMA's finest JAMES ANDRE JEFFERSON JR., DJ SAM I AM and the best producer in the game, NICO BLITZ!"

UNITED STATIONS SVP/Content/Affiliations STEFAN JONES said, "t has been a great year working on this show with KEV and his team. It is always fun when you know you have something special. Huge thanks to DOC WYNTER, A-OH and JOHN PEAKE for putting this together. And, of course, the stellar people at USRN -- notably, ANDY DENEMARK, GREG JANOFF, CHARLIE COLOMBO and NICK VERBITSKY."

THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW launched in APRIL through UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS, and is on in PHOENIX, PITTSBURGH, OXNARD/VENTURA, LAS VEGAS, ORLANDO and now LOS ANGELES.

