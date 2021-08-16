KYRK Rebrands

WITHERS FAMILY TEXAS HOLDINGS, LLC. Alternative KYRK (106.5 THE SHARK)/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX has rebranded to “106.5 BANDTANGO RADIO.”

“KYRK has moved away from our SHARK moniker,” said KYRK PD DAN RIOS. “We are now in soft launch mode of 106.5 BANDTANGO RADIO, a brand new look and station imaging package that serves our city and local community of CORPUS CHRISTI, with new jocks coming on soon! We locked in to a franchise brand image concept that hyper focuses on the alt format. We are not changing our alternative music format, but embracing the new feel of the alternative format even further. Alternative is not what it once was, it’s not rock anymore and we happily except that."

RIOS continued. "We see it as opportunity to stand out from the herd. We worked with BANDTANGO out of LOS ANGELES, a music technology company that we see will change the game in the entertainment business in the near future. Our ownership is heavily involved in the tech world as well, and we found a perfect fit with MIKE QUINN and his BANDTANGO INC. Tech firm. MIKE comes from radio and the music industry as well, and is also working with us on our upcoming own BANDTANGO Music Festival. Look for more of these BANDTANGO stations and events in the future!”

