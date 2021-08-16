Jeremy 'Maynard' Menard

AJG RADIO CORP Active Rock WCLG (100.1/102.3 ROCKS)/MORGANTOWN, WV has hired JEREMY "MAYNARD" MENARD for Mornings, replacing GM ROB HENLINE who will remain in his GM role. MAYNARD has had career stops at WXSR/TALLAHASSEE, WCPR/BILOXI and WFYV/JACKSONVILLE.

MAYNARD said, "I'll be honest, working for myself has been great over these past years, and I'll definitely miss it, but it's time I got back to doing what I truly love to do. I am happy, lucky, grateful, and honored to be a part of the legendary CLG - I began my career here in WEST VIRGINIA, it looks like I've come full circle, and things are definitely looking up. This is a great place to be, and it's great to be back!"

WCLG PD/Afternoon host CHRIS CHAOS also notes that MAYNARD will be joining WCLG on the heels of them recently winning the 2021 WVBA Best Rock Station Of The Year Award.

