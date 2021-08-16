Re-launching Its Pay Service

AUSTRALIA-based JAXSTA, a database of official music credits, Introduced a new membership structure for JAXSTA PRO that allows members to choose between a freemium version, JAXSTA CORE, or a paid version, JAXSTA PLUS, which provides an extensive and evolving suite of new features designed to empower music creatives and their representatives.

Among the features are prioritizing your credits to highlight releases you want to be known for, along with Credit and Chart Alerts, which notify you by email every time a song you worked on is released or hits the charts. The PLUS also contains an events and markets directory as well as global charts from SPOTIFY, APPLE, SHAZAM and other leading DSPs. JAXSTA PLUS can also be used as a tool for lodging Neighboring Rights claims via partners at SONGTRADR.

JAXSTA PLUS will be available for the introductory offer of $49 per year, or $9.99 per month, with the offer of a free 14-day trial.

JAXSTA CORE is a freemium version of JAXSTA PRO, to which each of the existing 100,000+ PRO members have automatically been migrated. Each of those members will be able to upgrade to JAXSTA PLUS. .

Commented JAXSTA CEO/co-founder JACQUI LOUEZ SCHOORL “We are thrilled to have the new structure of JAXSTA PRO ready and to move back to a paid model. Many users and advocates of JAXSTA have provided feedback on the use and value they receive from the platform, and this initial rollout will address a number of their requests. But it will not stop there! The Team has been working on a new range of incredible features which will be coming to our JAXSTA PLUS service in the months to come – we have an exciting roadmap for JAXSTA PLUS and business users which will keep our community growing.”

The launch of JAXSTA PLUS marks the return to a paid service for the company, which made JAXSTA PRO free in APRIL 2020 in response to the COVID pandemic and its devastating impact on the global music industry.

