Bob Dylan: Blowin' In The Wind? (Photo: Rena Schild / Shutterstock.com)

BOB DYLAN is the subject of a lawsuit which alleges he plied a 12-year-old girl with drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing her at the CHELSEA HOTL in 1965, when he was more than twice her age.

According to papers filed in the MANHATTAN SUPREME COURT, the plaintiff, now 69 years old, living in GREENWICH, CT, and identified only as "J.C.," alleges that the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME legend groomed, gained the trust of and controlled the victim "as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse” her.

The document went on to state, “BOB DYLAN, over a six-week period between APRIL and MAY of 1965, befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff to “lower her inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”

J.C. says the emotional effects of the alleged abuse have been long-lasting and that she has had to seek medical treatment for them, according to the filing, including depression, humiliation and anxiety [which] “are of a permanent and lasting nature and have incapacitated plaintiff from attending her regular activities,” the suit claims.

The alleged victim brought allegations of assault, battery, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress against DYLAN and is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

DYLAN’s spokesman LARRY JENKINS issed a terse statement, “This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

J.C.’s lawyer, DANIEL ISAACS, said, “The complaint speaks for itself. She provided a lot of detailed information regarding the time in question that leaves no doubt that she was with him in the apartment during the time in question,” Isaacs said, noting that he was able to verify those details with the “best available research.”

He said said his client has no plans to go public at the moment and declined to comment on why she was mounting the allegations so many years later.

The suit was filed late FRIDAY, on the eve of the closure of the NEW YORK CHILD VICTIMS' ACT, which allowed victims of childhood abuse to file suit against their attackers and the institutions that protected them regardless of how old the claims were and whether they had since passed beyond the statute of limitations.

