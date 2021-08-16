Spotify Promo Cards Mark The Occasion

SPOTIFY has rolled out a new feature to its PROMO CARD website enabling artists to create personalized assets for social media, including a new anniversary option. When any track or album is within seven days of an anniversary (before or after the original release date), artists will be able to generate a bespoke PROMO CARD marking the anniversary for their fans — keeping them engaged with the artist's catalog and enabling them to dive back into some of their hits.

Check out this simple guide to show how to generate an anniversary card.

SPOTIFY has also added support for 30 new playlist PROMO CARDS, which will turn up in the search results when searching for a particular track, with nearly 100 playlists eligible on the site overall.

