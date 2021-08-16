Annual Event





As ALL ACCESS previously told you, the PRPD 2021 conference will be virtual again this year (Net News 7/15)

Author and podcaster PRIYA PARKER will be appearing at the virtual PRPD conference on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th as the keynote – the first event of the conference. PARKER will be joined in the conversation by author and content “noise-maker” ERIC NUZUM, who was VP/Programming at NPR and currently operates MAGNIFICENT NOISE, a boutique production house and consulting company. PARKER is the author of the best-selling book "The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters," and hosts her NEW YORK TIMES podcast "Together Apart."

The 2021 PUBLIC RADIO TECH SURVEY presentation is set for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th. Presented by FRED JACOBS of JACOBS MEDIA, he will discuss the results with JACOBS MEDIA GM PAUL JACOBS, WFAE/CHARLOTTE Chief Content Officer and EVP JU-DON MARSHALL, and CBS SUNDAY Morning producer and former SVP/Programming at NPR JAY KERNIS.

The entire agenda will become available on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18th. See it here.

