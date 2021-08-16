Triton Digital's Shared Listeners Tool

Triton Digital has launched a new Shared Listeners tool within its podcast platform, OMNY STUDIO.

The tool allows publishers to determine how many listeners (as defined by the IAB’s Listener Metric) are unique to a particular show and/or shared across other programs in their network. This helps publishers make more informed decisions around their cross-promotional strategies by allowing them to evaluate, identify, and leverage the shows in their library that are attracting the most new listeners.

Said TRITON DIGITAL Managing Director SHARON TAYLOR, “The strongest audio strategies are grounded in data, which is why we are continuously innovating our platform to provide users with cutting-edge insights and analytics. The ability to compare and contrast listeners across two or more programs or networks for the first time will provide our users with invaluable and informative insight to support their programming and promotional strategies.”

