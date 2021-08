New Look

iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WSNE (COAST 93.3)/PROVIDENCE has rebranded as “NOW 93.3“.

The station is now positioned as “The Best Variety of 2K Through Today”, with the current airstaff remaining in place.

PD DOUG PALMIERI and JENN DOWER host mornings, KRISTIN LESSARD handles middays, the syndicated RYAN SEACREST aies afternoons and CHRIS DAVIS voicetracks night.

