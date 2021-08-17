SUN BROADCASTING INC. Sports WHEL-HD3-W277AP-W290DB (103.3 FM/105.9 FM FOX SPORTS RADIO SWFL)/FORT MYERS-NAPLES and local morning hosts MARK MILLER and DAVID MOULTON have parted ways. MOULTON and MILLER both tweeted MONDAY (8/16) that "Act 2 is over. It was not our decision."

MILLER and MOULTON joined the station four years ago after exiting crosstown BEASLEY Sports WWCN (99.3 ESPN), where they hosted for 11 years..

@ThatMarkMiller and @THEDavidMoulton Update… Suffice to say that Act 2 is over. It was not our decision. These last 4 years were some of the most enjoyable of our 14 years together. On top of that, we think it may have been our best work. — David Moulton (@THEDavidMoulton) August 16, 2021





