Miller And Moulton Exit Fox Sports Radio SWFL/Fort Myers-Naples, FL
by Perry Michael Simon
August 17, 2021 at 5:58 AM (PT)
SUN BROADCASTING INC. Sports WHEL-HD3-W277AP-W290DB (103.3 FM/105.9 FM FOX SPORTS RADIO SWFL)/FORT MYERS-NAPLES and local morning hosts MARK MILLER and DAVID MOULTON have parted ways. MOULTON and MILLER both tweeted MONDAY (8/16) that "Act 2 is over. It was not our decision."
MILLER and MOULTON joined the station four years ago after exiting crosstown BEASLEY Sports WWCN (99.3 ESPN), where they hosted for 11 years..
FWIW, we got fired… Again! https://t.co/ESVNrHIyKg— David Moulton (@THEDavidMoulton) August 16, 2021
@ThatMarkMiller and @THEDavidMoulton Update… Suffice to say that Act 2 is over. It was not our decision. These last 4 years were some of the most enjoyable of our 14 years together. On top of that, we think it may have been our best work.— David Moulton (@THEDavidMoulton) August 16, 2021