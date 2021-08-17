Valentine

PHIL VALENTINE's family has issued an update for the CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WWTN (SUPER TALK 99.7 WTN)/NASHVILLE host as he battles COVID-19, posting, "PHIL remains in grave condition, so please continue to pray for a miracle."

VALENTINE has been in the hospital for several weeks fighting the coronavirus; his illness made national headlines because he had been a vaccine skeptic on the air and had opposed government efforts urging the public to get vaccinated. After his diagnosis but before he entered the hospital, he changed his position on the vaccine and his family said that he planned to advocate for vaccination once he recovered.

