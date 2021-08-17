(Top) Bernd Dobb (Bottom) Fabian Drebes & Doreen Schimk (Photo: Warner Music Central Europe/Yvonne Schmedemann)

WARNER MUSIC CENTRAL EUROPE Chairman/CEO BERND DOPP is passing leadership of the company to Co-Presidents DOREEN SCHIMK and FABIAN DREBES on OCTOBER 1st. SCHIMK currently serves as WARNER MUSIC CENTRAL EUROPE Managing Director, Media & Brands, while DREBES is Managing Director, International. DOPP will remain involved with WARNER MUSIC CENTRAL EUROPE as a senior consultant. DOPP has been with WARNER MUSIC GROUP for 37 years.

In a release, WARNER MUSIC GROUP Recorded Music CEO MAX LOUSADA and President, International SIMON ROBSON said, "BERND is an incredible music man, who is known for his passionate advocacy on behalf of our artists. But, just as importantly, he’s also created a welcoming, warm culture at WARNER MUSIC CENTRAL EUROPE that’s impressed everyone who’s experienced it. DOREEN SCHIMK, FABIAN DREBES and his entire team have just helped BERND deliver the most successful year in the history of the company. That’s an incredible reflection on all three of them and means we’re making this transition from a position of strength."

SCHIMK and DREBES added, "Working with BERND DOPP has been about learning from excellence. He’s our most influential mentor. He continuously pushed us and himself forward with enthusiasm, empathy, and experience. As a true leader and music icon, he leaves behind a great and valuable legacy in the music industry and deserves our biggest respect. Thank you for being an inspiration."

DOPP said, "My mission is accomplished and now it’s time for a change of generation. It was an honor and a privilege to experience this incredible journey with Warner Music. Now I am proud to hand over the responsibility for the company to DOREEN SCHIMK and FABIAN DREBES."

DOPP went on to say, "Of course, I would like to thank my entire team and all the artists I have had the privilege to work with and for. I had a great time!"

