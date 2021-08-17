Girocco

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF)m Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3) and Top 40 KLIF-F (HOT 93.3)/DALLAS Dir. of Sales DAWN GIROCCO is being promoted to VP/Sales of the DALLAS cluster, replacing the retiring ALEC DRAKE. At the same time (SEPTEMBER 1st), iHEARTMEDIA/RIVERSIDE, CA SVP/Sales DEAN CANTER will take GIROCCO's place as GSM for the three CUMULUS DALLAS music stations, reporting to GIROCCO.

At News-Talk WBAP-A and News-Talk KLIF-A, GSM RJ LANE is being promoted to Dir. of Sales and Sales Mgr. STEVE HOLM is being upped to GSM. Digital Sales Mgr. JANET DUPREE remains in place, reporting to GIROCCO.

Regional VP/DALLAS-HOUSTON DAN BENNETT said that GIROCCO's "vast experience as a DOS and Market Manager made her a great choice to lead our DALLAS sales operation as our new VP of Sales. DAWN is an around-the-clock engaged manager who is accessible to our sellers 24/7. She has earned this opportunity and our sales team will benefit greatly from her leadership.”

On DRAKE's retirement, BENNETT said, “I cannot begin to thank ALEC DRAKE enough for his huge contributions over the years to our organization. He has been an incredible leader -- especially through the COVID pandemic. Keeping CUMULUS DALLAS as the company’s top revenue market has always been our goal, and ALEC pushed the limits every day to ensure we kept that position. Thank you, ALEC, from our entire team!”

GIROCCO said, “It is an honor to lead our outstanding CUMULUS DALLAS sales team. I have enormous respect for our staff and am fortunate to work with strategic leaders throughout the building that have worked to build a successful culture.”

