Louie Cruz

After an extensive search, NEW SOUTH RADIO Top 40 WYOY (Y101)/JACKSON, MS has found their new PD, hiring LOUIE CRUZ; replacing former PD NIKKI BROWN.

NEW SOUTH RADIO Market Manager BOB LAWRENCE notes, “It wasn’t only his outstanding skillset for which we were most impressed. After meeting with me and others in our building, it was quickly apparent that he’s a perfect match for the culture of our group. LOUIE just fit right in and along with his exceptional on air, programming, coaching, and promotional skills, will add so much to this talented team of professionals.

CRUZ added, “I can’t begin to tell you how happy and excited I am to get started and join such an amazing group of talented people. I was really taken with everyone and I am grateful to them for immediately making me feel so welcome and comfortable”.

He begins SEPTEMBER 8th.

« see more Net News