App Adds Urban One Content

AUDACY and URBAN ONE have reached a deal to add URBAN ONE audio content to the AUDACY app. URBAN ONE's 57 stations in 13 markets will now be available on the platform. This pushes the AUDACY app to over 2,000 stations available.

AUDACY VP/Business Development COREY PODOLSKY commented, "This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to amplifying diverse voices and delivering premier audio content to the communities in which we serve. We’re delighted to unite with a power player in the audio space to expand and enhace our content offering and add dozens of dynamic brands to our library."

