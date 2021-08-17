URBAN ONE will require employees (with some exceptions) to be fully COVID-19 vaccinated by OCTOBER 1st. ALL ACCESS reached out to the company for comment, and they released this statement.

"URBAN ONE is committed to the safety and well-being of all our employees, their families, and the communities we serve. We did not make this decision lightly, but we felt we had to act given the rapid spread of the DELTA variant and scientific evidence that COVID-19 vaccinations help protect against serious illness.

"As we implement our mandatory vaccination policy, we will follow the law, and where possible, we will make reasonable accommodations for those with medical conditions or sincerely held religious beliefs.”

URBAN ONE EVP/Chief Administrative Officer KAREN WISHART

Recently, CUMULUS MEDIA mandated their employees be fully COVID-19 vaccinated (NET NEWS 8/12).

