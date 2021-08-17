Presents 'Titanium Awards'

iHEARTMEDIA has given out iHEARTRADIO "TITANIUM AWARDS" to ARIANA GRANDE, CHRIS BROWN, DUA LIPA, IANN DIOR, YOUNG THUG and 24KGOLDN. The six are the first to get the award in 2021 for reaching a billion Total Audience Spins on iHEARTRADIO stations per MEDIABASE.

"TITANIUM AWARDS were earned by ARIANA GRANDE "positions"; CHRIS BROWN and YOUNG THUG "Go Crazy"; DUA LIPA "Levitating" and 24KGOLDN and IANN DIOR "Mood".

The Total Audience Spins calculation is determined by MEDIABASE airplay spins and is multiplied by the number of persons listening to the radio at the time of those plays, delivering total audience impressions which is the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a streaming music service.

