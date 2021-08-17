Reilley

JIM REILLEY will take on the Dir./Operations position at NASHVILLE's PLOWBOY RECORDS, filling BEN EWING's role after his passing in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/28).

REILLEY co-founded THE NEW DYLANS group in 1986, and has experience as an artist, and has also had success as a songwriter, including a stint at CURB MUSIC PUBLISHING where he secured cuts with VINCE GILL, SAM BUSH, HAL KETCHUM, TIM O'BRIEN, JACK INGRAM and many more. REILLEY also has played bass on many recordings, as well as producing over 40 projects in his career.

"JIM has had a long and successful career in this business, and he brings a lifetime of experience from the creative side as well," said PLOWBOY RECORDS Pres. and co-founder SHANNON POLLARD. "He knows what it takes to put together deals and how to manage a variety of projects. He speaks the language of a musician, but he also speaks 'industry,' and that is so important to our future."

"If SHANNON and I can realize our vision for PLOWBOY and become a label in the mold of a classic ‘60s ELEKTRA/ASYLUM, ROUNDER, BLUE NOTE, SUB POP, CREATION, DISCHORD or STAX/VOLT, especially in this current economic climate, I will consider that an enormous success," said REILLEY. "I’m still excited by and in love with music and am honored SHANNON has given me this opportunity."

