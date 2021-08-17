Dees

The latest addition to the growing group of digital broadcast TV channels airing reruns of classic TV shows will have a familiar voice imaging the station. NEXSTAR's new REWIND TV will be voiced by NAB HALL OF FAME and NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME member and former longtime KIIS-F/LOS ANGELES morning host RICK DEES when the network launches on SEPTEMBER 1st as a digital multicast channel on NEXSTAR owned or operated TV stations, including subchannels of CW affiliates WPIX-TV/NEW YORK and KTLA-TV/LOS ANGELES and independent WGN-TV/CHICAGO.

NEXSTAR Networks Division Pres. SEAN COMPTON said, “REWIND TV will air the TV comedy hits of the '80s, '90s and beyond, so there’s no better personality than radio and TV personality RICK DEES to be the voice between the hits.”

