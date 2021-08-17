Gil (photo credit: Gerard Giaume)

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING BRAZIL has signed two-time GRAMMY-winning, BRAZILIAN singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist GILBERTO GIL to an exclusive, worldwide publishing deal. Since the late 1960s, GIL has been recognized as a pioneer of the Tropicália movement. His music blends elements of traditional BRAZILIAN styles, including samba, música Popular Brasileira (MPB), and bossa nova with international styles using rock and folk instruments.

GIL has won two GRAMMY AWARDS for Best World Music Album (1998, QUANTA LIVE) and Best Contemporary World Music Album (2005, ELETRACÚSTICO). He has been awarded several Latin GRAMMYS, including three for Best BRAZILIAN Roots/Regional Album (2001, 2002, 2010) and Best BRAZILIAN Popular Music Album (2019). GIL has received additional accolades; UNESCO’s Artist for Peace, FRANCE’s Légion d'Honneur, and SWEDEN's Polar Music Prize.

GILBERTO said, "It’s a pleasure to have the SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING team as a partner taking care of my musical works catalog worldwide."

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Pres./CEO, LATIN AMERICA & U.S. Latin JORGE MEJIA said, “It is such a privilege to be able to care for the musical compositions of the great GILBERTO GIL. We are honored and extremely excited to be a part of his musical journey.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING BRAZIL Managing Director ALOYSIO REIS said, “GILBERTO GIL is a creative genius. Since the ’60s, his songs have written one of the most brilliant chapters in our music history. We are thrilled to be entrusted with the sweet responsibility of managing GILBERTO’s catalog, an invaluable artistic treasure.”

