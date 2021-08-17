Wilson Jr. (Photo: Kate York)

STEPHEN WILSON JR. has joined the RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS team for management and signed with UTA for representation.

The artist and songwriter has had cuts with Country artists including CAITLYN SMITH feat. OLD DOMINION, BROTHERS OSBORNE, TRACE ADKINS, TIM McGRAW and many more. He is represented by BMG NASHVILLE for publishing.

WILSON released his own singles, "Year To Be Young 1994" and "The Beginning," last year. Recently he collaborated with his wife, LEIGH NASH (of SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER), on the single, "Made For This."

The INDIANA native is set to release new music by the end of the year and plans to join BROTHERS OSBORNE in 2022 on their EUROPEAN tour.

"I have been following STEPHEN and his incredible songwriting and artistry for some time," said RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS Manager ALICIA JONES. "He is truly one of the most talented people I've ever met, and to get the chance to be part of his career is a dream come true."

"I'm so happy to have found a management home at RIVER HOUSE as well as adding an agency like UTA to be part of my team," said WILSON. "As a former boxer and fan of the sport, I understand the importance of having the right people in my corner. I am thrilled and honored to be part of the RIVER HOUSE and UTA organizations, who both bring a unique and exciting set of talents."

