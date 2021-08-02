-
Registration For Country Radio Seminar 2022 Open Now
by Laura Moxley
August 17, 2021 at 9:05 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Registration for the in-person and virtual 2022 COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) is open now. CRS 2022 is set for FEBRUARY 23rd-25th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.
The early bird rate of $549 per person will be available for purchase at CountryRadioSeminar.com for the next two days and will increase to $649 on THURSDAY (8/19). CRS is also offering a virtual option, which will include livestream sessions and on-demand content. Musical performances will only be available in-person. The early bird rate for a CRS Virtual pass is $99 per person and will increase to $129 on THURSDAY (8/19).
Tickets to the "New Faces of Country Music" show is only included with in-person packages and will be available until full capacity is reached.
CRS host hotel, the OMNI NASHVILLE, has started accepting reservations today as well, which can be found here.