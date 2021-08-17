-
2021 National Murrow Awards Winners Announced
by Perry Michael Simon
August 17, 2021 at 9:05 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The winners of the National EDWARD R. MURROW Awards were revealed by the RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION TODAY (8/17), with radio's Overall Excellence Awards bestowed upon UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM News-Talk WBHM/BIRMINGHAM, AL, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WLRN/MIAMI, and ABC NEWS. The winners will be honored at a gala in NEW YORK on OCTOBER 27th.
"A core pillar of RTDNA is celebrating the best in journalism, and one of the ways we do that is through the EDWARD R. MURROW Awards," said RTDNA Executive Director DAN SHELLEY. "This year especially, we are honored to recognize outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism. The past 18 months have been some of the most challenging in the history of our profession, and these recipients -- among thousands of other journalists -- clearly fulfilled their obligations to serve the public."
Radio and podcast winners include:
Small Market Radio
Overall Excellence: WBHM
Breaking News Coverage: "FARGO Riot," MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KFGO-A/FARGO
Continuing Coverage: "Four Major Wildfires Engulf California’s Central Coast," CAL STATE MONTEREY BAY News-Talk KAZU/PACIFIC GROVE, CA
Digital: "At The Finish Line," UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA News-Talk WUFT/GAINESVILLE, FL
Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: "KUNR and NOTICIERO MÓVIL's bilingual pandemic coverage," UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA Variety KUNR/RENO, NOTICIERO MÓVIL, and THIS IS RENO
Excellence in Innovation: "COVID Between the Coasts," WNIN TRI-STATE PUBLIC MEDIA, INC. News-Talk-Classical WNIN/EVANSVILLE, IN
Excellence in Sound: "High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt At Normal During Pandemic," NET/LINCOLN, NE
Excellence in Video: "Despite Increasing Demand, Some W.VA. Apple Farmers Struggle," WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING
Excellence in Writing: "'He Didn't Deserve To Die' State COVID Policy Remains As Disease Surges," SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING
Feature Reporting: "Our Moms Have To Talk': Pocket Dial Connects Grieving Moms," VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO
Hard News: "Fentress Released," VIRGINIA TECH News-Talk WVTF (RADIO IQ)/ROANOKE, VA
Investigative Reporting: "From Never Again To Again: Politics Trump Environmental Concerns About MOUNT RUSHMORE Fireworks," SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING
News Documentary: "Grandfamilies of the Opioid Crisis, "WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING
News Series: FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk WFSU-Classical WFSQ/TALLAHASSEE, FL, HEALTH NEWS FLORIDA, and USC-ANNENBERG CENTER FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM, "Committed: How and Why Children Became The Fastest
Growing Group Under FLORIDA's Baker Act"
Newscast: "ALASKA NEWS NIGHTLY, Dec. 2, 2020," ALASKA PUBLIC MEDIA
Podcast: "BRAVE LITTLE STATE," VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO
Sports Reporting: "High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt At Normal During Pandemic," NET/LINCOLN, NE
Large Market Radio
Overall Excellence: WLRN
Breaking News Coverage: "Protests against the death of GEORGE FLOYD and police brutality," AUDACY News KRLD-A/DALLAS
Continuing Coverage: "The pandemic's economic fallout in OREGON," OREGON PUBLIC BROADCASTING (OPB)
Digital: TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO/SAN ANTONIO
Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: "Shots in the Back: Exhuming the 1970 AUGUSTA Riot," GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING’’
Excellence in Innovation: WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk WDET/DETROIT and DOCUMENTING DETROIT, "COVID Diaries"
Excellence in Sound: "NEW YEAR'S DAY Music That Hasn't Been Heard in 500 Years," KQED INC. News-Talk KQED/SAN FRANCISCO
Excellence in Video: "Atomic Vet Goes Back To Jazz School," CONNECTICUT PUBLIC
Excellence in Writing: "A Sarcastic Poker Player And Food Bank Volunteer: Family Remember A Kansas Citian Lost To COVID-19," UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY News-Talk-Variety KCUR/KANSAS CITY
Feature Reporting: "The Godfather of Clubbing," UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS News-Talk KUT/AUSTIN
Hard News: "MARYLAND Foster Children Stay in Hospitals Because They Have Nowhere Else To Go," YOUR PUBLIC RADIO CORP. News-Talk-Jazz WYPR/BALTIMORE
Investigative Reporting: "Older and Overlooked," KQED
News Documentary: "What the President Knew," BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON/"ON POINT"
News Series: "Dying on the Sheriff’s Watch," WBUR
Newscast: "TOTAL INFORMATION AM 7 a.m., MARCH 18, 2020," AUDACY News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR/ST. LOUIS
Podcast: "MOTIVE," Season 3, CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO
Sports Reporting: "As Winter Sports Resume, Parents And Schools Face A Painful Choice," WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH (GBH)/BOSTON
Network Radio
Overall Excellence: ABC NEWS
Breaking News: "COVID-19: President TRUMP Tests Positive," ABC NEWS
Continuing Coverage: "A Nation Divided," ABC NEWS
Digital: "The Last Surviving 'Sex Slaves' of WWII PHILIPPINES," NPR
Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: "Black at MIZZOU: Confronting race on campus," AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA
Excellence in Sound: "Migrants displaced by fire at MORIA camp on LESBOS: 'Nobody’s life is safe here'," THE WORLD/PRX
Excellence in Video" "‘What To The Slave Is The Fourth Of July?’ Descendants Read FREDERICK DOUGLASS’ Speech," NPR
Excellence in Writing: DAVE ROSS, CBS NEWS RADIO
Feature Reporting: "Coaxing Cops To Tackle Cybercrime? There's An App For That," NPR
Hard News: "As The Nation Chants Her Name, BREONNA TAYLOR's Family Grieves A Life 'Robbed'," NPR
Investigative Reporting: "TRUTH AND LIES: JEFFREY EPSTEIN," ABC NEWS
News Documentary: "At The Mercy Of The Courts," LATINO USA and DOCUMENTED
News Series: "Pandemic: A Nation Divided," ABC NEWS
Newscast: "WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP, NOV. 3, 2020," CBS NEWS RADIO
Podcast: "AMERICAN REHAB," REVEAL FROM THE CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING and PRX
Sports Reporting: "The Lead - The Boy Who Inspired BALTIMORE," WONDERY and THE ATHLETIC
National Student Winners
Excellence in Podcasts: "KIDS IMPRISONED Episode 1: The ununited state of juvenile justice," ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY WALTER CRONKITE SCHOOL OJOURNALISM
Excellence in Audio Feature Reporting: "Slavery On Long Island: The History That We Forget To Remember," SACRED HEART UNIVERSITY News-Talk WSHU-A/WESTPORT, CT and the STONY BROOK UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM
Excellence in Audio Hard News: "Race Relations in the Country and Community on Minds Voters say in Your Election Blueprint," SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY Jazz-News-Talk WAER/SYRACUSE
Excellence in Audio Newscast: "CAROLINA CONNECTION, FEBRUARY 28, 2020," UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA
Excellence in Digital Reporting: "KIDS IMPRISONED," ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY WALTER CRONKITE SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM
Digital Winners
Excellence in Sound: "PAINKILLER: AMERICA'S FENTANYL CRISIS," Episode 5 ("Pain"), VICE MEDIA GROUP and SPOTIFY
Podcast: "CANARY," THE WASHINGTON POST