2021 National Winners

The winners of the National EDWARD R. MURROW Awards were revealed by the RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION TODAY (8/17), with radio's Overall Excellence Awards bestowed upon UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM News-Talk WBHM/BIRMINGHAM, AL, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WLRN/MIAMI, and ABC NEWS. The winners will be honored at a gala in NEW YORK on OCTOBER 27th.

"A core pillar of RTDNA is celebrating the best in journalism, and one of the ways we do that is through the EDWARD R. MURROW Awards," said RTDNA Executive Director DAN SHELLEY. "This year especially, we are honored to recognize outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism. The past 18 months have been some of the most challenging in the history of our profession, and these recipients -- among thousands of other journalists -- clearly fulfilled their obligations to serve the public."

Radio and podcast winners include:

Small Market Radio

Overall Excellence: WBHM

Breaking News Coverage: "FARGO Riot," MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KFGO-A/FARGO

Continuing Coverage: "Four Major Wildfires Engulf California’s Central Coast," CAL STATE MONTEREY BAY News-Talk KAZU/PACIFIC GROVE, CA

Digital: "At The Finish Line," UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA News-Talk WUFT/GAINESVILLE, FL

Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: "KUNR and NOTICIERO MÓVIL's bilingual pandemic coverage," UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA Variety KUNR/RENO, NOTICIERO MÓVIL, and THIS IS RENO

Excellence in Innovation: "COVID Between the Coasts," WNIN TRI-STATE PUBLIC MEDIA, INC. News-Talk-Classical WNIN/EVANSVILLE, IN

Excellence in Sound: "High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt At Normal During Pandemic," NET/LINCOLN, NE

Excellence in Video: "Despite Increasing Demand, Some W.VA. Apple Farmers Struggle," WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING

Excellence in Writing: "'He Didn't Deserve To Die' State COVID Policy Remains As Disease Surges," SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING

Feature Reporting: "Our Moms Have To Talk': Pocket Dial Connects Grieving Moms," VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO

Hard News: "Fentress Released," VIRGINIA TECH News-Talk WVTF (RADIO IQ)/ROANOKE, VA

Investigative Reporting: "From Never Again To Again: Politics Trump Environmental Concerns About MOUNT RUSHMORE Fireworks," SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING

News Documentary: "Grandfamilies of the Opioid Crisis, "WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING

News Series: FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk WFSU-Classical WFSQ/TALLAHASSEE, FL, HEALTH NEWS FLORIDA, and USC-ANNENBERG CENTER FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM, "Committed: How and Why Children Became The Fastest

Growing Group Under FLORIDA's Baker Act"

Newscast: "ALASKA NEWS NIGHTLY, Dec. 2, 2020," ALASKA PUBLIC MEDIA

Podcast: "BRAVE LITTLE STATE," VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO

Sports Reporting: "High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt At Normal During Pandemic," NET/LINCOLN, NE

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence: WLRN

Breaking News Coverage: "Protests against the death of GEORGE FLOYD and police brutality," AUDACY News KRLD-A/DALLAS

Continuing Coverage: "The pandemic's economic fallout in OREGON," OREGON PUBLIC BROADCASTING (OPB)

Digital: TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO/SAN ANTONIO

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: "Shots in the Back: Exhuming the 1970 AUGUSTA Riot," GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING’’

Excellence in Innovation: WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk WDET/DETROIT and DOCUMENTING DETROIT, "COVID Diaries"

Excellence in Sound: "NEW YEAR'S DAY Music That Hasn't Been Heard in 500 Years," KQED INC. News-Talk KQED/SAN FRANCISCO

Excellence in Video: "Atomic Vet Goes Back To Jazz School," CONNECTICUT PUBLIC

Excellence in Writing: "A Sarcastic Poker Player And Food Bank Volunteer: Family Remember A Kansas Citian Lost To COVID-19," UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY News-Talk-Variety KCUR/KANSAS CITY

Feature Reporting: "The Godfather of Clubbing," UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS News-Talk KUT/AUSTIN

Hard News: "MARYLAND Foster Children Stay in Hospitals Because They Have Nowhere Else To Go," YOUR PUBLIC RADIO CORP. News-Talk-Jazz WYPR/BALTIMORE

Investigative Reporting: "Older and Overlooked," KQED

News Documentary: "What the President Knew," BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON/"ON POINT"

News Series: "Dying on the Sheriff’s Watch," WBUR

Newscast: "TOTAL INFORMATION AM 7 a.m., MARCH 18, 2020," AUDACY News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR/ST. LOUIS

Podcast: "MOTIVE," Season 3, CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO

Sports Reporting: "As Winter Sports Resume, Parents And Schools Face A Painful Choice," WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH (GBH)/BOSTON

Network Radio

Overall Excellence: ABC NEWS

Breaking News: "COVID-19: President TRUMP Tests Positive," ABC NEWS

Continuing Coverage: "A Nation Divided," ABC NEWS

Digital: "The Last Surviving 'Sex Slaves' of WWII PHILIPPINES," NPR

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: "Black at MIZZOU: Confronting race on campus," AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA

Excellence in Sound: "Migrants displaced by fire at MORIA camp on LESBOS: 'Nobody’s life is safe here'," THE WORLD/PRX

Excellence in Video" "‘What To The Slave Is The Fourth Of July?’ Descendants Read FREDERICK DOUGLASS’ Speech," NPR

Excellence in Writing: DAVE ROSS, CBS NEWS RADIO

Feature Reporting: "Coaxing Cops To Tackle Cybercrime? There's An App For That," NPR

Hard News: "As The Nation Chants Her Name, BREONNA TAYLOR's Family Grieves A Life 'Robbed'," NPR

Investigative Reporting: "TRUTH AND LIES: JEFFREY EPSTEIN," ABC NEWS

News Documentary: "At The Mercy Of The Courts," LATINO USA and DOCUMENTED

News Series: "Pandemic: A Nation Divided," ABC NEWS

Newscast: "WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP, NOV. 3, 2020," CBS NEWS RADIO

Podcast: "AMERICAN REHAB," REVEAL FROM THE CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING and PRX

Sports Reporting: "The Lead - The Boy Who Inspired BALTIMORE," WONDERY and THE ATHLETIC

National Student Winners

Excellence in Podcasts: "KIDS IMPRISONED Episode 1: The ununited state of juvenile justice," ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY WALTER CRONKITE SCHOOL OJOURNALISM

Excellence in Audio Feature Reporting: "Slavery On Long Island: The History That We Forget To Remember," SACRED HEART UNIVERSITY News-Talk WSHU-A/WESTPORT, CT and the STONY BROOK UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM

Excellence in Audio Hard News: "Race Relations in the Country and Community on Minds Voters say in Your Election Blueprint," SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY Jazz-News-Talk WAER/SYRACUSE

Excellence in Audio Newscast: "CAROLINA CONNECTION, FEBRUARY 28, 2020," UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA

Excellence in Digital Reporting: "KIDS IMPRISONED," ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY WALTER CRONKITE SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM

Digital Winners

Excellence in Sound: "PAINKILLER: AMERICA'S FENTANYL CRISIS," Episode 5 ("Pain"), VICE MEDIA GROUP and SPOTIFY

Podcast: "CANARY," THE WASHINGTON POST

