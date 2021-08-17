Concord

CONCORD promotes KAYLE KIENER from Dir./Artists Royalties to VP/Recorded Music Royalties. Based in the company's NASHVILLE headquarters, KIENER will incorporate technology in data ingestion, analysis and reporting tools to facilitate growth and improve visibility for its artists. He will report to GM/Global Administration JEFF VAN DRIEL.

“I had the pleasure of working with KAYLE in a previous lifetime and am so pleased to have him now heading up CONCORD's Recorded Music Royalties,” said VAN DRIEL. “He has shown remarkable adaptability, leadership, and innovation in the short time he has been at CONCORD, and I look forward to continued success as we prioritize reporting and paying our valued partners in the artist and songwriting communities.”

KIENER commented, “CONCORD’s ability to manage a diverse catalog and promote an incredible corporate culture is unrivaled, and I am proud to be a member of its team. The department is made up of some of the most talented and dedicated people in the business, and I am lucky and excited to work alongside them.”

