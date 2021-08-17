ASCAP Experience This Thursday

The ASCAP EXPERIENCE will hold its first Wellness Program of 2021, titled "The Medicine: Music & Mental Health in a Changing World." The event will take place this THURSDAY, AUGUST 19th at 11:30a (CT), hosted on the @ASCAP INSTAGRAM Live, and will feature artists CASSADEE POPE and SAM DeROSA n conversation about prioritizing mental health in the music industry.

Moderated by vocal and performance coach and author LUCY HEYMAN, an expert in well being support for musicians, the group will offer strategies and inspiration for staying centered while navigating the tricky path towards a "new normal."

RSVP to the event here.

« see more Net News