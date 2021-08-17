Album Released

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. (EA) and INTERSCOPE RECORDS have released a “MADDEN NFL 22” soundtrack. This is a first of its kind project for EA SPORTS. Each artist featured on the soundtrack was chosen because of their love of football and MADDEN game.

The soundtrack is available on all major streaming platforms. Among the 11 tracks on the album are songs by Hip-Hop artists JACK HARLOW, SWAE LEE, TIERRA WHACK, MONEYBAGG YO, and BRS KASH.

EA MUSIC Pres. STEVE SCHNUR said, “Over the past decades, MADDEN NFL has become a platform for fans to discover new music, launching new stars and establishing trends that have changed the way players play the game and how they experience NFL football itself.

“Working with INTERSCOPE, one of the most forward-thinking, risk-taking labels in the industry, we’ve created a cohesive, innovative soundtrack that connects gaming, football, and music culture for the next generation.”

Hip-Hop artist SWAE LEE added, "I’ve had a long relationship with EA SPORTS and I’m excited to release my new song “Ball Is Life” with JACK HARLOW on the MADDEN NFL 22 soundtrack."

You can check out the complete MADDEN NFL 22 soundtrack SPOTIFY playlist here.

« see more Net News