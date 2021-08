POLYDOR/UMG’s INHALER formed in 2016 in DUBLIN, IRELAND when they were just teenagers. The band had tremendous momentum by 2020 and spent the year in lockdown working on their debut album while doing writing sessions over ZOOM, quarantine conditions in the studio, and no pubs open to reflect on a hard day’s tracking. Check out their first single “Totally” on today’s PASSPORT APPROVED.

