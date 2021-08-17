Jim Waggoner

Condolences to the team at SHANE MEDIA in HOUSTON on the loss of friend JIM WAGGONER, husband of longtime office manager and TEXAS MUSIC CHART editor LIZZY WAGGONER. JIM died from COVID-19 on SATURDAY, AUGUST 14th.

A statement from the company said, “We at SHANE MEDIA would like you to know this kind, helpful man who supported LIZZY in her work with us, as well as helping raise their family of [children] AUSTIN, JENNY FAYE and JAKE. JIM was our friend for more than 20 years, always ready to help with everything from advice on growing plants to helping makes sales calls for some of our projects ... JIM was a person [who] always found a way to help. We will miss JIM and hope that the road ahead for LIZZY and their children will be smoothed by the memory of his love.”

