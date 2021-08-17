Young (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

CUMULUS MEDIA’s WESTWOOD ONE will wind down the summer with its annual LABOR DAY weekend holiday special, "Workin' Hard Country." The two-hour show will be hosted by RCA NASHVILLE artist CHRIS YOUNG. The show will feature work songs, summertime anthems, and current hits. YOUNG will chat with some of his artist friends, including JASON ALDEAN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LUKE BRYAN, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, DIERKS BENTLEY, LUKE COMBS and KELSEA BALLERINI, who share stories about the jobs they had before they were musicians.

The special will be available for stations via web download to air from SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th through MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th between 5a and 11p (CT.)

For more information, contact Country@WestwoodOne.com.

