Consent Decree

Yet another radio broadcast licensee has agreed to a Consent Decree with the FCC settling a case of online public file violations.

The latest agreement was reached with HULL BROADCASTING, INC., licensee of Top 40 KBGL (HOTS 106.9)/LARNED, KS and Classic Rock KFIX/PLAINVILLE, KS; like with other Consent Decrees involving public file violations, the agreement requires HULL to create and implement a compliance plan but does not assess a fine.

