EMF Buys Louisiana FM Translator
by Perry Michael Simon
August 17, 2021
DAVID R. MAGNUM is selling K283DA/MONROE, LA to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $20,000. The primary station is listed as EMF's Contemporary Christian KLXE (K-LOVE)/CALHOUN, LA.
In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were CUMULUS LICENSING LLC (KCDD/HAMLIN, TX, reduced power due to malfunctioning transmitter); SAVER MEDIA, LLC (KQTC/CHRISTOVAL, TX, standard antenna replacing emergency antenna at temporary site after ice storm damage); and FAITH COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (KCIR/TWIN FALLS, ID, reduced power due to equipment failure after electrical storm).
And STAYTON COMMUNICATIONS LLC has closed on the sale of Country KCWJ-A (REAL COUNTRY 1030)/BLUE SPRINGS-KANSAS CITY, MO to RADIO VIDA KANSAS, INC. for $425,000.