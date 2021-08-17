'CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends' 9/1 @ 9P (CT)

NELLY has been tapped by CMT to be the first rapper to headline its long-running music series, "CMT Crossroads." His episode is set to premiere on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st at 9p (CT). NELLY will be joined on the show by collaborators FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, KANE BROWN, BLANCO BROWN and BRELAND.

"CMT Crossroads: NELLY & Friends" will showcase 60 minutes of performances and include new music from his upcoming album along with some surprises.

NELLY continues to bend the Hip-Hop and Country formats, and will release his crossover project, "Heartland," on FRIDAY, AUGUST 27th. It includes his previously released single with BLANCO BROWN and BRELAND, "High Horse," and his collaboration with FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, "Lil Bit."

“I’m excited to celebrate my music with my friends and fellow artists on 'Crossroads,'" said NELLY. "When people talk about me crossing lines and genres, I think about it more that music brings folks together.”

