Lori Lewis

“INSTAGRAM has been around for over a decade, earning one billion monthly active users, and 25 million business accounts,” noted MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

“Recently Mention.com released the 2021 INSTAGRAM Engagement Report and it shows that growing a following on INSTAGRAM is harder than ever but with the right plan in place – you will make it a little more fun.

“First, let’s start with followers. If you and/or your brand have less than one thousand followers – you’re not alone. In fact – you’re the larger population of INSTAGRAM.

“So, cheers to the smaller accounts!”

Read more about "Merge INSTAGRAM Study" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industries in the social and digital space.

