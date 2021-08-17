-
'Sin City Hearts' Returns To Vegas After Three Years
by Charese Fruge
August 18, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
AREA15, in partnership with DESERT HEARTS, will host SIN CITY HEARTS arts and music festival for EDM fans, SATURDAY, SEPTEMBE 4th. The festival returns to LAS VEGAS after a 3-year hiatus. The 18-and-older festival will feature a curated lineup of renowned and up-and-coming DJs, including MIKEY LION, LEE REYNOLDS, MARBS, PORKY and special guests.
The new live venue at AREA15, located minutes from the LAS VEGAS Strip, is the world’s first purpose-built experiential entertainment district offering live events, immersive activations, monumental art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more. Click here for tickets to SIN CITY HEARTS.