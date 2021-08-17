Returning To Las Vegas

AREA15, in partnership with DESERT HEARTS, will host SIN CITY HEARTS arts and music festival for EDM fans, SATURDAY, SEPTEMBE 4th. The festival returns to LAS VEGAS after a 3-year hiatus. The 18-and-older festival will feature a curated lineup of renowned and up-and-coming DJs, including MIKEY LION, LEE REYNOLDS, MARBS, PORKY and special guests.

The new live venue at AREA15, located minutes from the LAS VEGAS Strip, is the world’s first purpose-built experiential entertainment district offering live events, immersive activations, monumental art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more. Click here for tickets to SIN CITY HEARTS.

« see more Net News