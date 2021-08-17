September 18th & 19th

MUSIC MIDTOWN has announced it's official lineup for the weekend of SEPTEMBER 18th-19th and Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers and more are set to perform at ATLANTA’s PIEDMONT PARK. Other performers include 21 SAVAGE, MARSHMELLO, MEGAN THEE STALLION, MACHINE GUN KELLY, BLACK PUMAS, JACK HARLOW, AJR, YUNGBLUD, BLEACHERS, DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL, SURFACES, LAUV, 24KGOLDN, LATTO, OLIVER TREE, TIERRA WHACK, OMAR APOLLO, GIRL IN RED, ASHNIKKO, TATE MCRAE, ERIC NAM, REMI WOLF, GUS DAPPERTON, 070 SHAKE, TEDDY SWIMS, MASKED WOLF, KENNY MASON, ANT CLEMONS, SOPHIE MESSA, SALEKA, UNUSUAL DEMONT, CLAUD and BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC PRESENTS MOM ROCK.

Covis Protocal will be a big priority, according to a statement from festival organizers. "MUSIC MIDTOWN’s top priority is the health and safety of fans, artists and staff. As such, a negative COVID-19 test result or full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend MUSIC MIDTOWN 2021. MUSIC MIDTOWN strongly encourages vaccination. The last day to receive the second shot of MODERNA or PFIZER, or a single dose of JOHNSON AND JOHNSON is FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of first attending MUSIC MIDTOWN. MUSIC MIDTOWN requests that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask at all times while at the festival."

