Charese Fruge, Holly O'Connor

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to HOLLY O’CONNOR, longtime co-host of “MIGUEL & HOLLY” mornings on COX MEDIA Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA.

What advice would HOLLY have for young women looking to get into the business? “Take classes in business and psychology. I regret so much not understanding the art of business and how to run one. And if you can find out why you and the people around you operate the way they do, you’ll be a much better leader.”

