Briscoe (Photo: WBGO)

Former NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK-NEW YORK PD and VP/Programming and Production THURSTON BRISCOE died MONDAY (8/16) of throat cancer in MORRISTOWN, NJ at 74.

BRISCOE joined WBGO in 1990 from NPR, where he served as Senior Producer at "MORNING EDITION" and Associate Producer of "JAZZ ALIVE!" He left WBGO in 2013, after which he consulted and worked as VP/Station Relations and Audience Research at the syndicated public radio show "LIVING ON EARTH." His previous experience included hosting at LANE COMMUNITY COLLEGE Variety KLCC/EUGENE.

