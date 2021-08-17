For Fans Only

AMERICAN WEEKEND ENTERTAINMENT's full service website, MUSIC DAILY, aimed at Gen Z and Millennial music fans is officially launching after a beta test last year. MUSIC DAILY is being described as "a groundbreaking, fully immersive fan-to-fan experience that offers visitors everything they need about the artists they love – and those they’re about to discover – at one exciting, multimedia functional destination."

Industry veteran MEL ADLER, the GM of MUSIC DAILY and President of AWE, commented, “We like to think of MUSIC DAILY as a modern radio station on steroids. Everything we do is built around a sense of discovery, the way radio stations used to be when DJs were the first to embrace an artist, or how MTV was in the beginning. You would tune in to find something new because you knew that you were being tuned on to an artist by real fans. In fact, the first criteria for working with us is having a passion for music; that’s one of our driving principles. The content on MUSIC DAILY is curated by young fans, and they’re passionate about covering and breaking artists they love. People who visit our site feel like they’re getting information from a friend.

“For the first time, fans can discover new music – hear it, watch it, read about it, track on the streaming charts and playlists, follow artists’ tours and buy tickets – all in one place."

Added MUSIC DAILY VP Content JENNIFER PHELPS, “We break through a lot of the clutter you find on other music sites. You don’t need to visit one site for new music, one for streaming charts, one for concert listing – whatever you’re looking for, it’s on our site. It’s easy to use, and it’s fun. That’s one of the biggest takeaways we got last year from our test launch – people kept coming to us and saying what a great time they had on the site. It just didn’t feel like the same old thing. MUSIC DAILY felt new.”

In addition to written reviews, MUSIC DAILY also features incisive video editorial segments.The manner in which music is curated on MUSIC DAILY is another innovation. While programming is based in part on trends from GOOGLE, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, YOUTUBE and TIKTOK. – and even its interns – then dive in to create specialized playlists.

“This is where it gets really cool,” says ADLER. “We take the fire hose of information from search engines, social media, labels and publicists, and distill it in our own unique way. Our team listens to the music, discuss what’s good and what’s not, and creates a daily soundscape to answer the question: ‘Why do you find this music exciting?’ This is what tastemakers used to be, and we’re breaking them back.”

MUSIC DAILY is also developing a subscription mobile app. While the main site is a vast, all-genre inclusive destination, MUSIC DAILY MOBILE will offer a custom discovery feature that allows fans to search for whatever kind of music they’re interested in.” says ADLER.

Added PHELPS, “Everybody who used the site before was very enthusiastic. It was like they were being turned loose in a record store, but they had somebody guiding them to what was really good. I don’t think they get that anywhere else.”

ADLER said, “Fans want to be talked to by other fans. That’s our mission, and it’s what we found people really like about MUSIC DAILY. They discovered a site that was thrilling and easy to navigate, but it spoke to them on their level. They felt like they had a trusted friend to guide them to the music they love. It’s going to be a lot of fun as we move forward.”

ADLER is a media industry veteran with over 30 years in advertising, marketing and production (the past 15 years in digital media), founding AWE in 2015 to connect brands and media partners with artists and music fans.

He has implemented innovative marketing programs for brands such as MICROSOFT, MERCEDES, L'OREAL, HENNEDSSY, CITI and KRAFT while at companies such as CBS INTERACTIVE MUSIC, CLEAR CHANNEL, iHEARTRADIO, NATIONAL LAMPOON and TRIBUNE.

JENNIFER PHELPS has held national promotion and marketing positions at DENON and VERVE RECORDS, working with legendary artists SHIRLEY HORN, CHARLIE HADEN, JOE HENDERSON and ABBEY LINCOLN, among others.

