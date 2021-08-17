Smith

NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK APD STEVAN SMITH is crossing the HUDSON to return to NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK-NEW YORK as Chief Content Officer. SMITH served as Traffic and Continuity Manager at WBGO before joining WNYC three years ago; he previously worked at his alma mater MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY's Jazz WEAA/BALTIMORE as APD before a 12-year initial stint at WBGO.

SMITH said, "Returning to WBGO in the role of Chief Content Officer is the culmination of everything I've worked for since I was 19 years old. Jazz music/radio has remained a constant throughout my journey, and it feels good to come HOME. It's time to be great!"

