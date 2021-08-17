Gracie Awards Going Virtual

ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION's 46th annual GRACIE AWARDS GALA, originally scheduled for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27th, is being moved to a fully virtual celebration. Details of the air date and streaming are being finalized to ensure the best experience to recognize all our winners in an important year as AWM’s 70th anniversary.

Commented ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION President BECKY BROOKS, “GRACIE winners are responsible for creating and telling the important stories of the most compelling content in our history. We were informed, enlightened, and entertained by women in media across all platforms. Our focus remains celebrating this incredible group of women who have demonstrated their commitment to sharing emotionally charged, timely, and compelling content. While our goal was to be in person in SEPTEMBER, we are thrilled to bring our winners to the world.”

