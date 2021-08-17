New Short-Form Podcast Platform

Former LAGUNA BEACH RADIO Alternative/AAA hybrid KXRN-LP (KX FM 104.7)/LAGUNA BEACH, CA GM TYLER RUSSELL MCCUSKER has launched a podcast network called SNIPPET, which will produce and curate short-form on-demand audio shows of music, lifestyle, and audio drama that are 20 minutes or less.

SNIPPET CEO TYLER RUSSELL MCCUSKER said, "In radio, sometimes you only have twelve seconds to talk over the intro of a song and yet say something meaningful that keeps a listener’s attention. I wanted to bring that same attitude and style to podcast form, where often hosts get carried away with idle chatter, longwindedness and meandering interview skills. Listeners tend to consume podcasts while they are doing something else, like driving, cleaning or working, and it’s unreasonable to think that they’ll have the time and the willingness to commit to a lengthy show. Snippet is the solution to this, and we are excited to share our quality podcasts with our audiences."

Available podcasts include:

Rockabilly Confidential - hosted by THE STRAY CATS drummer SLIM JIM PHANTOM

The Conundrum Of Cora Bay - a scripted mystery/drama with an ensemble voice acting cast

Rave’s Indie Radar - former CAPITOL RECORDS A&R BRUCE RAVE debuts emerging indie tracks

Boy Meets 90s - a deep dive into the culture and music of the 90s with host TYLER RUSSELL

In the Cockpit With Ariel Tweto - DISCOVERY CHANNEL and IMAX star takes you on a weekly journey where you’ll discover the world

Closet Space - host VICK RAVINDRAN features coming-out stories from LGBTQIA+ individuals with a comedic, casual style.

SNIPPET works with creators to produce, publish, distribute and market omni-channel podcasts. The monetization model is 50% to the host and 50% to SNIPPET along with additional revenue opportunities in paid sponsorships, testimonials, and brand integration.

You can find SNIPPET’s shows on SPOTIFY, APPLE PODCASTS, GOOGLE PODCASTS, STITCHER, SOUNDCLOUD and other podcast platforms.

If you are interested in hosting a podcast on the SNIPPET platform, click here.

