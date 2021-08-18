New

OKLAHOMA CITY now has four full-power FM Sports stations with the flip TODAY (8/18) of iHEARTMEDIA Rock KBRU (94.7 THE BREW) to a partial simulcast of SPORTSTALK MEDIA's Sports KREF-A-K257DA (SPORTS TALK 1400 THE REF). The new 94.7 THE REF will air KREF's daytime local lineup 6a-6p (CT) weekdays and FOX SPORTS RADIO at other times.

“We are thrilled to enter the sports talk arena with such an outstanding lineup,” said iHEARTMEDIA Area Pres. JON PHILLIPS. “This talent base is very aligned with OKLAHOMA UNIVERSITY sports and we feel this will give us a unique advantage in creating content that is focused on the biggest sports entity in the state. Hats off to SPORTSTALK MEDIA in NORMAN for collecting and producing such compelling radio. We feel this partnership will greatly benefit both parties and ensure that SOONER fans can get reliable, accurate and timely coverage.”

“Our team of talented on-air SportsTalk professionals welcomes the opportunity to bring ‘The Home of SOONER Fans’ to a large FM signal in addition to our 1400 AM signal and streaming platforms,” said SPORTSTALK MEDIA Owner CASEY VINYARD. “On behalf of the entire SportsTalk Media team, I’d like to thank JON PHILLIPS and iHEARTMEDIA OKLAHOMA CITY for partnering with us at KREF.”

THE REF's weekday lineup includes TOBY ROWLAND and TJ PERRY 6-9a (CT); CHRIS PLANK and JOSH HELMER 9a-noon; MIKE STEELY and PARKER THUNE noon-2p; and TEDDY LEHMAN and TYLER MCCOMAS 2-6p. FOX SPORTS RADIO will fill 6p-6a.

The station joins a crowded field of Sports radio in OKC, including FM stations CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WWLS (THE SPORTS ANIMAL), TYLER MEDIA Sports KRXO (107.7 THE FRANCHISE), and PERRY MEDIA GROUP Sports KINB (CBS SPORTS RADIO 10.3), plus KREF-A and other AM outlets including WWLS' AM simulcast WKY-A and sister Sports KWPN-A (ESPN RADIO 640).

