Added In Wyoming

The four station LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS cluster in SHERIDAN, WY – Country KLGT (HOT COUNTRY KIX 96.5), Classic Country KBBS-A, AC KZZS (98.3 THE PEAK), and Rock KHRW (92.7 X ROCK) – have added outsourced local news reports from VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER. LISA RODMAN and JIM TAYLOR will anchor the news segments.

LEGEND SHERIDAN GM BRADY SASFRANEK said, “VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER makes covering news easy for us. They do it from out of market, but they do a great job covering the local news, the stories that people want to hear and boy, it’s taken a load off of my plate not having to do it in-house.”

VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER CEO JOEL DEARING added, ”We are excited to expand with LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS. We currently do news for their station in GILLETTE, and have now added their stations that serve the SHERIDAN, WY market. BRADY SASFRANEK has a strong cluster, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

