Six Month Update

ACAST has issued an interim financial report covering the first six months of 2021, showing net sales increasing 130% year-over-year to SEK 226.6 million, but Adjusted EBITDA loss widened from SEK -44.3 million to SEK -46.6 million and net loss also widened from -58.9 million to -179.7 million, including the impact of an accounting treatment of the repayment of a quasi-equity instrument as part of its IPO. Listens increased from 701 million to 880 million.

CEO ROSS ADAMS noted that net sales grew 174% in EUROPE, 65% in the AMERICAS, and 79% elsewhere, adding that he believes "there is no such thing as a ‘mature market’ when it comes to podcasting." He also touted the success of beta tests of ACAST+, the company's subscription platform, and the completion of the company's IPO in JUNE.

« see more Net News