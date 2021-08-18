Webinar

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION will host its next webinar, "How Stations Can Engage Listeners" with the Syndicated Program "2 Guys Named CHRIS," on THURSDAY, AUGUST 19th at 4p (ET).

“Adding syndication isn’t just a programming decision; it’s a business decision,” said GLOBAL MEDIA SERVICES' TONY GARCIA. “A successful radio show connects with local audiences, but it doesn’t mean that the show itself has to be local. With few exceptions, syndicated programming has proven ratings results, so stations can feel confident the content will grow and hold an audience.”

Members may register for the webinar here.

