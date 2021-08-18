WFT In Spanish

Spanish-language game broadcasts of the NFL's WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM remain with AUDACY this season, but a new deal has the games moving to Tropical WLZL (EL ZOL 107.9)/WASHINGTON. Sister WJFK-A (EL ZOL DEPORTES) aired the games for the last three seasons, but flipped to an English-language Sports Gambling format as 1580 THE BET in JUNE.

“We’re delighted to bolster our partnership with the WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM and broadcast games on our FM dial,” said AUDACY WASHINGTON SVP/Market Mgr. IVY SAVOY-SMITH. “Broadcasting on EL ZOL 107.9 will allow us to expand the reach of our gameday content to a wider audience and better serve the team’s fans and our audience.”

“AUDACY is an important broadcast partner for the WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM,” said WFT SVP/Media and Content JULIE DONALDSON. “Moving the team’s Spanish broadcast to the FM dial is a great next step in our growing relationship and enhancing the gameday experience for our Spanish language fans.”

« see more Net News